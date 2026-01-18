Beloved Community Cleanup Day event held in Atlanta

ATLANTA — District 11 Councilmember Wayne Martin hosted the “Beloved Community Cleanup Day” on Saturday, Jan. 17, 2026, at Believers Bible Christian Church on Campbellton Road in southwest Atlanta.

The event was held in conjunction with Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Day, which falls on Monday, Jan. 19.

Residents and student volunteers from the Atlanta University Center and Georgia State University, along with parishioners from local faith groups came together to pick up trash and small debris along streets and roadways throughout Council District 11.

Organizers say more than 125 volunteers participated in the cleanup, working from 8 a.m. until noon to clean 20 streets across five neighborhoods.

Officials say the volunteer effort was designed to celebrate Dr. King’s birthday while bringing neighbors, community leaders, students, and faith groups together to serve the community.