Beloved Campbell High coaches reinstated after community outcry

SMYRNA, GA — Two longtime and well-respected coaches at Campbell High School will return to their roles next school year after initially being told their contracts would not be renewed.

Coaches James Gwyn and Randy McClure, both with decades of teaching and coaching experience, were stunned earlier this year when they learned they would not be brought back. The decision sparked backlash from students, parents, and alumni, thousands signed a petition demanding their reinstatement.

In response to the growing outcry, Cobb County School Superintendent Chris Ragsdale launched a review into the non-renewals.

“I promised this board that I would look into what I believed was a questionable decision and process,” Ragsdale said. “I recommend that Coach McClure and Coach Gwyn be offered contracts to be rehired by the Cobb County School District.”

Both coaches have now signed new contracts and will return to Gwyn-McClure Gymnasium, the facility named in their honor in 2019.

The coaches expressed their gratitude to the community and school leadership for the opportunity to continue serving students both in the classroom and on the court.