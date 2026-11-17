Bear safety guidelines to be implemented at popular national park in Georgia

GEORGIA — New bear safety guidelines will be implemented in January 2027 at a popular national park in Georgia.

Everyone camping in the Chattahoochee-Oconee National Forest next year will need to bring bear-resistant containers if they are staying along the Appalachian trail.

Park official Steven Bekkerus says contact with bears is an issue for hikers.

“Every year, there is repeated incidents of human and bear conflicts. This conflict has been on the rise in recent years,” Bekkerus said.

The containers are used to store food and cosmetics, officials said.