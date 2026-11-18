DEKALB COUNTY, GA — DeKalb County school officials are taking steps to remove bats from Druid Hills High School after several were discovered in different areas of the building.

The issue began earlier this month when two bats were spotted inside the school’s gymnasium. Both were removed, and officials reported no contact between the bats and students.

However, additional bats were later discovered in other parts of the school, prompting officials to relocate classes and after-school activities.

The school’s principal notified parents about the situation and confirmed that an exterminator had been hired to address the problem.

DeKalb County Schools Superintendent Dr. Norman Sauce says the removal plan includes safely relocating any bats still inside the building and identifying possible ways they are entering the school.

The exterminator will also screen and seal potential entry points to keep the bats from returning.

As part of the plan, bat houses will be installed around the perimeter of the school property to provide alternative habitats for the animals. The exterminator will conduct regular maintenance of those structures.

The bat sightings come as the approximately 100-year-old Druid Hills High School has faced other maintenance issues.

WSB Radio’s Ashley Simmons & Lisa Nicholas contributed to this story.