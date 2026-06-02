Barnes & Noble Cumberland set to close this summer

A Google Maps street view of the Barnes & Noble store on Cobb Parkway

COBB COUNTY, GA — One of metro Atlanta’s oldest Barnes & Noble locations is set to close later this summer.

Barnes & Noble Cumberland, located off Cobb Parkway near Cumberland Mall, will close after its lease expires.

The bookstore first opened in 1996 and is known for its distinctive architecture.

According to Barnes & Noble, the store’s final day of operation will be Aug. 19.

While the Cumberland location is closing, Barnes & Noble plans to open new stores this summer in Atlanta’s Edgewood neighborhood on Caroline Street and in the Toco Hills area on North Druid Hills Road.