Bankhead Seafood founder, community leader Helen Harden dies

ATLANTA — Helen Brown Harden, the founder of Bankhead Seafood has died, Bankhead Seafood officials announced in a social media post on Monday.

“It is with heavy hearts that we say goodbye to a true Atlanta legend, Mrs. Helen Harden, affectionately known to the neighborhood as “Mama,” officials announced in a statement on the Bankhead Seafood Instagram.

“We extend our deepest condolences to the Harden family as we join in mourning this extraordinary woman who graced our lives and community with her unmatched kindness and love,” according to the Instagram post. “For over 50 years, Mrs. Harden nourished the city of Atlanta, both with her cooking and her boundless spirit. Her unwavering dedication and compassion touched countless lives, leaving an indelible mark on all who had the privilege of knowing her.”

The historic restaurant, originally owned by Harden, opened over 50 years ago. Harden closed in 2018.

During the grand reopening ceremony held on Nov. 17, Atlanta hip-hop icons, activists and entrepreneurs T.I. and Killer Mike previously said they wanted to make sure to honor Harden’s legacy and many contributions.

Several Atlanta city and community leaders and dignitaries celebrated Harden and what she means to the community during the grand reopening ceremony.

“It’s a pleasure and an honor to be able to reintroduce this legendary experience back to the community,” T.I. previously said. “Ms. Harden has been feeding this community and offering employment opportunities. She has served as an example of entrepreneurship and success on this side of town, on this very street and in this very building. It’s an honor to carry on this legacy alongside my partner Killer Mike.”

T.I. talking with Andrew Young at Bankhead Seafood (Shawn White)

T.I. and Killer Mike celebrate grand reopening of Bankhead Seafood

Phillana Williams, the Director of the Mayor’s Office of Film & Entertainment in Atlanta presented T.I., Killer Mike, and Harden with certificates celebrating the grand reopening.

“This revival honors Helen Harden’s incredible legacy by setting the stage for even more Black entrepreneurs to thrive in this historic community. Bankhead Seafood is part of Atlanta’s story, and I commend T.I. and Killer Mike for their commitment to investing back in the west side,” Williams previously said.

The inspiration behind buying Bankhead Seafood came years ago. T.I. says one day, he was filming a music video with D.C. Young Fly and he asked if they could film nearby and Harden said, ‘as long as you don’t disturb my customers.’ When T.I. went inside to buy some food, Harden pulled him to the side and asked if he wanted to buy the restaurant so she could retire.

Krystal Peterson, one of the real estate developers that helped revitalize Bankhead Seafood, previously said Harden “loved her business and she didn’t want to go into the hands of these big developers.”

Peterson recently said Harden would come in once a week to help the cooks after Bankhead Seafood reopened.

“As we celebrate her remarkable life and mourn her passing, let us hold tightly to the joy, love, and inspiration she brought to so many,” the statement reads. “Her legacy lives on, especially on the corner of Bankhead and Westlake in Atlanta, GA, where her presence shaped the heart of our community. We are committed to carrying her vision forward. Bankhead Seafood will remain the warm, welcoming place she built, a true testament to her dedication and love for the people of Atlanta. Atlanta, thank you for standing with us during this difficult time. Together, we honor Mrs. Harden’s life, her family, and her enduring contributions. May we continue to cherish the beautiful memories she leaves behind and strive to reflect her incredible legacy in all that we do.”

Mayor Andre Dickens released a statement on the passing of Harden.

I extend my heartfelt condolences to the family and friends mourning the passing of Ms. Helen Brown Harden, the visionary founder of Bankhead Seafood. For over 50 years, she gifted our community a culinary treasure that grew into a beloved institution. As we recently celebrated Mike and TI’s reopening of Bankhead Seafood, we are reminded of Ms. Harden’s contribution to our city. Her legacy will endure, not only through her food but also in the hearts of all who were touched by her vision and dedication to serving our community. — Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens

Officials encourage people to visit the social media pages for Bankhead Seafood for updates on memorial services for Harden.