Back-to-school drives and giveaways happening in metro Atlanta

ATLANTA, Ga. — With the upcoming school year less than a month away for the metro Atlanta area, there are many back-to-school drives, events and giveaways for those in need.

Here is a list of upcoming back-to-school drives, events and supply giveaways:

Backpack 2 School Giveaway

WHAT: Fun-filled day of giving back to the community featuring free backpacks filled with school supplies.

WHERE: Shoal Creek Park II at 3643 Glenwood Rd. in Decatur

WHEN: July 13 from 12 - 4 p.m.

New Creation Christian Fellowship Back to School Supply Giveaway

WHAT: Community event that includes school supply giveaways.

WHERE: 828 S. Stone Mountain Lithonia Road in Stone Mountain

WHEN: July 18 from 6 -8 p.m.

Free Back to School Giveaway and Community Outreach event

WHAT: Community event featuring fun, bookbags and school supplies giveaway, food, giveaway of clothing items and more.

WHERE: Trinity Fellowship Church in Atlanta

WHEN: July 19 from 11 a.m. - 2 p.m.

Unashamed Back To School Bash

WHAT: A day packed with games, food, music, school supplies, giveaways, and fun for the whole family.

WHERE: Excel Church at 1151 Flat Shoals Rd. in Conyers

WHEN: July 19 from 12 - 3 p.m.

Overcomers Christian Fellowship Annual Back-To-School Bash

WHAT: Back to school giveaway including fun activities, games, and good vibes for the whole family to enjoy.

WHERE: 7373 Covington Hwy. in Lithonia

WHEN: July 20 from 12:30 p.m. - 3 p.m.

Asia Realty’s Annual Back to School Bash

WHAT: Back to school giveaway with fun, games, and school spirit.

WHERE: 1657 Phoenix Boulevard in College Park

WHEN: July 26 from 12-3 p.m.

Macy’s Back-to-School Fashion Show & Expo 2025

WHAT: Giveaway of school supplies, games, a live fashion show, food and music.

WHERE: 5000 North Point Cir. in Alpharetta

WHEN: July 27 from 12 p.m. - 5 p.m.

WHAT: United Church is scheduled to host a free community event that includes a fun-filled day with games, and giveaways they kick off the new school year.

WHERE: 1775 Water Place in Atlanta

WHEN: Aug. 2 from 11 a.m. - 2 p.m.

Children’s Business Fair & Back to School Giveaway

WHAT: Fun-filled day featuring school supplies giveaways and an event where young entrepreneurs can show their creativity and business skills, officials say.

WHERE: D7 Lounge at 437 Hairston Way in Stone Mountain

WHEN: Aug. 2 from 11 a.m. - 3 p.m.

Back 2 Skool Drive

WHAT: The Children Soar Inc is hosting a fun-filled day of activities and giveaways to help students gear up for the new school year.

WHERE: Liberty International Church Door of Hope Ministries at 1362 Metropolitan Pkwy. in Atlanta

WHEN: Aug. 2 from 12- 4 p.m.

FREE School Supplies & Back to School Community Fair

WHAT: Back-to-school season is here and we’re celebrating with a community fair! Don’t miss out on the chance to connect with others and enjoy some fun activities.

WHERE: 4033 Louise St. in Powder Springs

WHEN: Aug. 3 from 1 -4 p.m.

WHAT: Dreams for Darrius Inc. is hosting a back to school event and end of the summer bash that features free backpacks filled with school supplies, free food and beverages, a bounce house for all ages, music and more.

WHERE: Mozley Park at 1565 Martin Luther King Dr. in Atlanta

WHEN: Aug. 16 from 12 - 5 p.m.