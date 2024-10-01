Award-winning icon Mary J. Blige to make tour stop at State Farm Arena in Atlanta

Photos: Mary J. Blige through the years BEVERLY HILLS, CA - FEBRUARY 08: Singer Mary J. Blige arrives to the Rodeo Drive Walk of Style award held at Beverly Hills City Hall on February 8, 2007 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Vince Bucci/Getty Images) (Vince Bucci/Getty Images)

ATLANTA — Iconic singer, actress, producer, and entrepreneur Mary J. Blige is set to make a stop at State Farm Arena in Atlanta in 2025 as part of “The For My Fans” tour.

The Grammy and Emmy Award-winning singer will kick off her new 27 city tour in Greensboro, North Carolina in January before making a stop at State Farm Arena on Feb. 3. Legendary singers Mario and Ne-Yo are also set to join the tour.

“I am so excited to kick off this tour. I have amazing fans and am so grateful for all of the love and support they have given me throughout the years,” said Mary J. Blige. “This tour is for them, and I cannot wait to be able to travel to all these cities and see everyone. I am in such a place of immense gratitude and peace at this moment, so also having the chance to release my new album “Gratitude” on November 15th ahead of this tour is really special to me.”

She is known for countless ground-breaking hits and albums including “Rainy Days,” “Runaway Love” with Ludacris, “I Try,” “Where’s The Love,” “Can’t Knock the Hustle” with Jay Z, “Lean on Me” with Kirk Franklin, “Check it Out, “Remember Me” with T.I., “My Life,” “You’re All I Need to Get By” with Method Man, and more.

Mary J. Blige has sold more than 20 million records and is set to release her 15th studio album titled, “Gratitude,” in November. She is also scheduled to be inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame on Oct. 19.

Mary J Blige has been in several movies and tv shows including the hit “Power Book II: Ghost.”

Tickets go on sale on Friday, Oct. 4 at 10 a.m. at Livenation.com and Ticketmaster.com.

According to State Farm Arena officials, the tour will feature VIP packages and experiences for fans.

The For My Fans Tour schedule:

· Thu Jan 30 - Greensboro, NC - Greensboro Coliseum

· Fri Jan 31 - Raleigh, NC - Lenovo Center

· Mon Feb 03 - Atlanta, GA - State Farm Arena

· Thu Feb 06 - Charlotte, NC - Spectrum Center

· Sat Feb 08 - Tampa, FL - Amalie Arena

· Tue Feb 11 - Hollywood, FL - Hard Rock Live

· Fri Feb 14 - New Orleans, LA - Smoothie King Center

· Tue Feb 18 - Houston, TX - Toyota Center

· Fri Feb 21 - Ft. Worth, TX - Dickies Arena

· Tue Feb 25 - Denver, CO - Ball Arena

· Sat Mar 01 - Los Angeles, CA - Intuit Dome

· Fri Mar 07 - San Francisco, CA - Chase Center

· Sat Mar 08 - Sacramento, CA - Golden 1 Center

· Wed Mar 12 - St. Louis, MO - Enterprise Center

· Fri Mar 14 - Chicago, IL - United Center

· Sun Mar 16 - St. Paul, MN - Xcel Energy Center

· Wed Mar 19 - Detroit, MI - Little Caesars Arena

· Sat Mar 22 - Buffalo, NY - KeyBank Center

· Mon Mar 24 - Toronto, ON - Scotiabank Arena

· Wed Mar 26 - Washington, DC - Capital One Arena

· Fri Mar 28 - Atlantic City, NJ - Boardwalk Hall

· Wed Apr 02 - Columbus, OH - Nationwide Arena

· Fri Apr 04 - Baltimore, MD - CFG Bank Arena

· Sun Apr 06 - Newark, NJ - Prudential Center

· Thu Apr 10 - New York, NY - Madison Square Garden

· Fri Apr 11 - Elmont, NY - UBS Arena

· Mon Apr 14 - Boston, MA - TD Garden