Average age for new moms in the U.S. rises to nearly 30

ATLANTA — The average age of mothers giving birth in the United States has reached a new high, nearing 30 years old, according to new data released by the Atlanta-based Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

The report shows the average age of first-time mothers is now 27.5 years, up nearly a full year since 2016.

Doctors point to a variety of factors contributing to the trend, including shifting societal expectations, economic considerations, and advances in reproductive technology, which have made it more feasible for women to delay motherhood.

Experts say the increase reflects broader cultural changes, with more women prioritizing education, careers, and financial stability before starting families.