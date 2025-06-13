Average age for new moms in the U.S. rises to nearly 30

Five week old sleeping boy and girl fraternal twin newborn babies. They are wearing crocheted pink and blue striped hats.
(Katrina Elena Trninich/katrinaelena - stock.adobe.com)
By WSB Radio News Staff

ATLANTA — The average age of mothers giving birth in the United States has reached a new high, nearing 30 years old, according to new data released by the Atlanta-based Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

The report shows the average age of first-time mothers is now 27.5 years, up nearly a full year since 2016.

Doctors point to a variety of factors contributing to the trend, including shifting societal expectations, economic considerations, and advances in reproductive technology, which have made it more feasible for women to delay motherhood.

Experts say the increase reflects broader cultural changes, with more women prioritizing education, careers, and financial stability before starting families.

0
Comments on this article
0
On AirKISS 104.1 FM - Atlanta's R&B Logo
    View All
    1-404-897-7500

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about kiss104fm.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!