Autopsy reveals cause of death for Atlanta educator who fell from Six Flags roller coaster

COBB COUNTY, GA — New details have been released about the death of an Atlanta educator who fell from a roller coaster at Six Flags Over Georgia last month.

The Cobb County Medical Examiner’s Office has ruled the death of 42-year-old Hassan Kariem an accident, determining that he died from blunt force injuries sustained in the fall.

Kariem fell from the Goliath roller coaster on Oct. 12, landing on the roof of a nearby building inside the amusement park.

According to the autopsy report, Kariem suffered catastrophic injuries to his head, neck, torso, arms and legs.

Kariem worked at Wesley International Academy as an IT manager, technology teacher and robotics coach.

While the medical examiner has determined the cause and manner of his death, investigators are still working to establish how Kariem fell from his seat and what happened in the moments leading up to the incident.

The Georgia Insurance Commissioner’s Office is investigating the roller coaster’s operations, including whether a mechanical malfunction, design flaw or another issue contributed to the accident.

The Goliath roller coaster has remained closed since Kareem’s death.

Six Flags has announced plans to eventually reopen Goliath and other similar roller coasters manufactured by the same company after installing additional seat belt restraints. The rides currently use pull-down lap bars.

The incident comes as Six Flags faces additional scrutiny at one of its California parks, where the company announced the closure of a major roller coaster following numerous reports and lawsuits alleging riders suffered brain injuries.

WSB Radio’s Ashley Simmons & Michelle Wright contributed to this story.