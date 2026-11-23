Atlanta’s Westside families could benefit from new $400K affordable housing grant

ATLANTA — A nonprofit working to preserve affordable housing in Atlanta’s historic Westside neighborhoods is receiving a $400,000 grant from Bank of America.

The funding will go to Westside Future Fund, an organization focused on helping longtime residents remain in their communities as new development continues to change the area.

The grant will support the nonprofit’s Home on the Westside program, which provides affordable rental housing, assistance for first-time homebuyers and property tax relief for longtime homeowners.

Westside Future Fund says the program currently serves nearly 400 families in neighborhoods including Vine City and English Avenue.

The funding will be distributed over the next two years to help families purchase homes, access affordable rental housing and cover property taxes to remain in their homes.

WSB Radio’s Ashley Simmons & Rob Archer contributed to this story.