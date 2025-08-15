Atlanta’s Oakland Cemetery is making more room for public burial space

Oakland Cemetery The cemetery, located off Oakland Avenue, is the final resting place for about 70,000 people, including former Atlanta Mayor Maynard Jackson, singer Kenny Rogers, and golfer Bobby Jones. (Scott Flynn)
By Jonathan O'Brien

ATLANTA — For the first time since the 1880’s, Atlanta’s historic Oakland Cemetery is offering up final resting places for the general public.

Following a survey of ideas, the Atlanta Urban Design Commission approves a plan to add a structure for cremated remains, called a columbarium, with 250 available spaces, each able to hold more than one urn.

Historical figures have their remains at Oakland Cemetery from Margaret Mitchell and Bobby Jones to Maynard Jackson and even Kenny Rogers.

Construction should begin in the fall with the spaces starting at about $6,000.

The money will go toward up-keep of other grave sites in the cemetery.

