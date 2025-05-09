Atlanta’s Alliance Theatre debuts Millions, a new musical with Broadway buzz

ATLANTA — A brand new musical with Broadway potential is taking center stage in Atlanta. The Alliance Theatre premieres Millions tonight, a heartfelt and whimsical story about loss, belief, and unexpected fortune.

The musical follows two young brothers grieving the death of their mother. When one of them discovers a bag of cash, he believes it was sent from heaven. But not everyone is convinced, including a mysterious thief who is desperate to recover the money before the police arrive.

That role is played by Tony Award-winning Broadway actor and Marietta native Shuler Hensley, who says he enjoys portraying complex characters. “Personally, I love playing the bad guy because I just find them to be really interesting,” Hensley said. “I think every good villain has elements that people can relate to.”

Hensley, who originated the role during an earlier workshop in New York, says Millions has had Broadway buzz from the beginning. “From very early on, that was always their intention,” he said, noting the Alliance’s history of successful Broadway transfers, including The Color Purple, The Prom, and Tuck Everlasting. “The Alliance has that pedigree,” he states.

Hensley, who also lends his name to Atlanta’s high school musical theatre awards the Shuler Awards, traced his stage roots back to his childhood. “My first role was Fritz in The Nutcracker, he’s the brother of Clara, the one who breaks the nutcracker.”

With big emotion, Broadway talent, and a heartwarming premise, Millions is expected to draw attention both locally and beyond. The show opens Friday, May 9, at the Alliance Theatre.

WSBs Ashley Simmons contributed to this story