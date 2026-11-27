Don't make your dog sick after Thanksgiving by stuffing him with leftovers that are bad for him.

ATLANTA — As families enjoy their Thanksgiving leftovers Friday, an Atlanta veterinarian is warning pet owners that sharing those holiday dishes could lead to serious health problems for their pets.

Dr. Sarah Camp, an emergency veterinarian with Arista Advanced Pet Care in Atlanta, said her office sees an influx of dogs experiencing stomach problems each year after eating popular Thanksgiving dishes.

“That’s mainly because Thanksgiving foods that we think about are really rich compared to a dog’s normal diet,” Camp said.

Ingredients commonly used in holiday meals, including onions, garlic and butter, can cause serious stomach issues for pets.

Camp said leftover bones can also pose health risks.

“Turkey bones, ham bones, I’ve seen that cause choking, I’ve seen them get stuck in the esophagus, I’ve seen them cause a lot of gastrointestinal distress,” Camp said.

To avoid an emergency trip to the veterinarian and a potentially costly medical bill, Camp recommends keeping pets on their regular diet.

WSB Radio’s Ashley Simmons & Jonathan O’Brien contributed to this story.