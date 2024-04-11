Atlanta United investing $23 million to expand its training grounds

MARIETTA, Ga. — Atlanta United announced on Thursday that it will invest millions to expand its training facility in Cobb County.

You might have noticed the Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta Training Ground as you drive along Franklin Gateway in Marietta. Atlanta United first opened the $60 million state-of-the-art facility back in 2017.

Now, Atlanta United will invest an additional $23 million to nearly double the space of its headquarters.

“When we launched Atlanta United, we set out to ensure the club had everything it needed to be successful, and part of that was to have a state-of-the-art training facility to serve as the club’s home,” Atlanta United owner Arthur Blank said. “At its opening, Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta Training Ground was instantly the gold standard of MLS training facilities and has been routinely emulated by expansion teams that have since joined the league.”

Blank added, “Our intention has always been to further develop the campus in Marietta and that time has arrived. This evolution of the Training Ground is a credit to all our soccer people and the broader organization that have been part of driving the growth and development of our soccer assets and our position in the global soccer universe.”

Officials say the training ground will expand to 50,000 square feet, including dedicated areas for its Academy staff. The project will add a gym, locker room and office space for ATL UTD 2 and the club’s five Academy teams.

There will also be a classroom for the club’s educational staff and Atlanta International School for youth players trying to get their diplomas.

“This investment will make Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta Training Ground one of the premier soccer facilities in the world, boasting state-of-the-art amenities for our players and the flexibility to host several teams on campus at once. We consider this another significant step for Atlanta becoming the epicenter of soccer in North America,” Atlanta United President and CEO Garth Lagerwey said.

It’s not just the players and staff that will see upgrades. Atlanta United will also have dedicated areas for media, with two digital content studios, a news conference room and a podcast and E-sports studio.

Construction will begin in June and is expected to be completed by next summer, as Atlanta preps to host the 2026 FIFA Men’s World Cup.

The Atlanta United expansion isn’t the only major soccer construction project currently underway. On Monday, U.S. Soccer broke ground on its new headquarters and training facility in Fayette County.

Blank and his foundation donated $50 million to the project. At the ceremony, U.S. Soccer officials announced the training facility would be named after Blank.

