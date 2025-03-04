Atlanta trails system expanding thanks to new government grant

People crowd the Silver Comet Trail despite it being closed due to coronavirus

ATLANTA, GA — Atlanta’s trail system is expanding thanks to new grant funds from the Georgia Department of Transportation.

The Atlanta city council approved the $1.7 million dollars to connect the Path 400 Trail from Buckhead to Sandy Springs.

District 7 Councilman Howard Shook said it will eventually also connect to the Silver Comet Trail.

Shook said this started as a plan years ago to give his district more greenspace after learning his district had the lowest number of trails and parks, per capita, in Atlanta.

Shook says it’s a great way to get people off the roads while keeping them healthy and that so far it’s been a huge boost for recreation in Atlanta.

It will be about 5.2 miles long once complete.