Atlanta trails system expanding thanks to new government grant

People crowd the Silver Comet Trail despite it being closed due to coronavirus
By Austin Eller

ATLANTA, GA — Atlanta’s trail system is expanding thanks to new grant funds from the Georgia Department of Transportation.

The Atlanta city council approved the $1.7 million dollars to connect the Path 400 Trail from Buckhead to Sandy Springs.

District 7 Councilman Howard Shook said it will eventually also connect to the Silver Comet Trail.

Shook said this started as a plan years ago to give his district more greenspace after learning his district had the lowest number of trails and parks, per capita, in Atlanta.

Shook says it’s a great way to get people off the roads while keeping them healthy and that so far it’s been a huge boost for recreation in Atlanta.

It will be about 5.2 miles long once complete.

0
Comments on this article
0
On AirKISS 104.1 FM - Atlanta's R&B Logo
    View All
    1-404-897-7500

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about kiss104fm.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!