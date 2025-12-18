Atlanta tops WalletHub’s list of 100 best cities to celebrate Christmas

ATLANTA — As it turns out, we are in the best city in the nation to celebrate Christmas!

A new ranking from WalletHub finds that out of 100 cities, Atlanta comes out on top thanks to our plethora of stores for shopping, bakeries, and card shops.

The city also gets high marks for the number of affordable, high-quality restaurants.

Atlantan’s also search for Christmas-related things on Google more than most other cities.

WalletHub also reports that the giving spirit is felt strongly within the city as it has the ninth-highest percentage of people who donate clothing to charity, along with the 13th-most online donations per capita.