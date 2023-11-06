Atlanta takes over Las Vegas: Ludacris joins Usher as special guest at Vegas residency

ATLANTA — It was an Atlanta invasion in Las Vegas over the weekend as some of the city’s biggest names joined Usher for his residency show.

As Usher gets set for the final performances of “My Way: The Las Vegas Residency”, he’s clearly pulling out all the stops.

During one performance over the weekend, surprise guest star Ludacris joined Usher on stage to perform “Yeah!”

In a social media post, Ludacris said, “Thanks For Having Me @usher 🙏🏾 My Brother Fo LIFE!

Also in the crowd over the weekend was “Real Housewives of Atlanta” star Kenya Moore.

The R&B singer even went into the crowd to serenade Moore.

“@Usher snatched my soul last night,” Moore said in a social media post.

Moore is just the latest in a string of celebrities that have stopped into the Park MGM to see Usher’s show.

Other stars include Saweetie, Doja Cat, Winnie Harlow, Gabrielle Union, Summer Walker, Keke Palmer and more.

Usher’s “My Way The Las Vegas Residency” is expected to end at the beginning of December.

