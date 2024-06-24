Atlanta submits proposal to host Sundance Film Festival, pledges $2M in support

Sundance File photo: In this Jan. 28, 2020 file photo, the marquee of the Egyptian Theatre promotes the Sundance Film Festival in Park City, Utah. (Arthur Mola/Arthur Mola/Invision/AP)

ATLANTA — The City of Atlanta officially submitted its request for proposal to host the Sundance Film Festival.

The festival, which was started by actor Robert Redford’s company in the 1970s, attracts more than 100,000 visitors to Utah every year.

However, the current contract between the Sundance Institute and Utah is set to expire in 2026. At least three Georgia cities were considering bids to host in 2027 and beyond to lure Sundance away.

On Monday, Atlanta officials launched a website with its proposal on why they believe Sundance Institute should pick Atlanta.

“We are honored that Atlanta is being considered as a potential host for the Sundance Film Festival in 2027 and beyond. Atlanta is where the worlds of film, entertainment, economic development, diversity and inclusion meet and grow cohesively, together,” Mayor Andre Dickens said Monday in a news release. “We’re ready to show the Sundance Institute that Atlanta is the place where opportunities are endless, and Sundance can continue to shine.”

Officials say the city and its partners have pledged at least $2 million in support toward the Sundance Film Festival.