Atlanta singer Zonnique celebrates milestone birthday with new music release

ATLANTA — Popular Atlanta singer and TV personality Zonnique is celebrating her 30th birthday in style by releasing new music for everyone to enjoy.

Her latest single, “Best,” highlights confidence and empowerment—qualities Zonnique says resonated with her immediately.

Zonnique comes from a very talented family. Her iconic mother, Tameka “Tiny” Cottle-Harris, and her stepfather, Atlanta icon T.I., have helped shaped her musical journey.

“The new song that I’m releasing is called ‘Best.’ It’s a song that my big sister wrote and she sent it to my mom a couple of years back,” Zonnique said. “My mom instantly fell in love with the song and said, ‘Nique Nique, you have to record this.’”

Zonnique said she immediately connected with the song and later worked with her brother to adjust the lyrics and make it her own.

“I’m really excited about it. It’s really a bold song and a little risqué,” she said. “The song is talking about being the best and confidence. It’s kind of like a breakup song, but it’s an empowering breakup song.”

She said bringing the song to life and sharing it with fans has been a rewarding experience.

Zonnique first gained notoriety through early appearances on the hit reality TV show Family Hustle. Whether through solo work or with the OMG Girlz, she has continued to evolve as an artist.

As a solo artist, Zonnique has released tracks including “Nun For Free,” “Should’ve Been,” and “#FTCU.” She also released her EPs Love Jones (2017) and The Break Up (2023), showcasing her versatility across R&B, pop, and hip-hop. Each project highlights a different side of her artistry and reflects the personal experiences that have shaped her music.

With the OMG Girlz, Zonnique helped craft hits including “Gucci This (Gucci That),” “Where the Boys At?” and “Tea,” cementing the group’s legacy in Atlanta’s music scene and demonstrating her growth as a performer.

Motherhood has played a major role in shaping her growth both personally and professionally.

“Motherhood has been so beautiful for me, and it honestly changed me in so many different ways,” she said. “I feel like I go into everything with more purpose. I’ve always worked since I was a kid, but now I just want to be better.”

Zonnique reflected on lessons learned from her parents and her experience in the music industry.

“One of the things that I’ve learned is that the industry is not as sweet as it seemed,” she said. “I’ve been heavily protected, and I’m really blessed to have family members who are veterans in the game.”

Some of her siblings including Domani, King, Messiah, and Heiress are also talented artists and creatives.

She said balancing her solo career and work with the OMG Girlz has helped her grow as an artist.

“It’s been pretty easy and a fun experience to be able to do both solo and group things,” she said. “It’s fun to see us come back and be a stronger unit.”

OMG Girlz (Damar Little)

Zonnique added that while she has more solo music recorded, she is considering focusing on a group project with the OMG Girlz this year.

You can listen to Zonnique’s new single, “Best,” on streaming platforms here.