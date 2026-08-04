Atlanta shooting leaves 1 dead, multiple people injured

ATLANTA — Police are investigating after multiple people were shot and one person was killed in northwest Atlanta on Tuesday afternoon.

Officers responded to a shooting on Maple Street. Police officials say one person died in the shooting.

The identity of the victim who was killed was not released.

The identities and conditions of the other four shooting victims are unknown.

According to Atlanta Police Lt. Christopher Butler, the people involved apparently knew each other.

Police say the shooting suspect is not in custody.

The investigation is ongoing.

This is a developing story.

Stay with WSB Radio for updates.