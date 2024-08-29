Atlanta selected to host the 2031 NCAA Final Four

Teams meet in Final Four semifinal game 6 p.m. April 6 Wichita State runs through practice drills Friday for their NCAA Final Four tournament college basketball semifinal game Saturday against Louisville at the Georgia Dome in Atlanta. (David J. Phillip)

ATLANTA — It may seem like an eternity from today, but the City of Atlanta has been selected to host their seventh NCAA Division I Basketball Final Four.

It will take place in 2031 and be played at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

The tournament will come 11-years after the city was scheduled to host the 2020 tournament, which was cancelled during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Atlanta Sports Council spearheaded the effort which will feature the athletic department from Georgia Tech teaming up with the Council, Atlanta’s Convention and Visitors Bureau, Mercedes-Benz Stadium, and the State of Georgia.

This continues a run of large-scale sporting events for the city which includes:

2025 College Football Playoff National Championship

2025 NCAA Men’s Basketball Division I Southeast Regional

2025 Major League Baseball All-Star Game

2026 FIFA World Cup

“Time and again, Atlanta has proved itself as the best city in America to host global sporting events and we thank the NCAA for selecting us to host this incredible event,” Mayor Andre Dickens said. “The eyes of the sporting world will be on Atlanta, and we know that we will be up to the task once again as a champion is crowned and One Shining Moment is played in 2031.”

The NCAA has steered the tournament to large stadium venues with a long list of stadiums hosting the event in the coming years.

2025 The Alamodome in San Antonio

2026 Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis

2027 Ford Field in Detroit

2028 Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas

2029 Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis

2030 AT&T Stadium in North Texas

“Our goal at Mercedes-Benz Stadium is to host the world’s greatest sporting events and that is exactly what we expect with the NCAA Men’s Final Four,” said Tim Zulawaski, President, AMB Sports & Entertainment. “We are extremely grateful to host the NCAA’s marquee event and are looking forward to seeing the nets cut down at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in April 2031.”

“From our reliable infrastructure network to our world-famous hospitality, Georgia has consistently set itself apart as a world-class host and sports destination for large scale events like the NCAA Men’s Final Four,” said Governor Brian Kemp. “We look forward to welcoming players and fans taking part in this prestigious event to Atlanta for a fifth time as they join a long and storied history of sports in the Peach State.”