ATLANTA — The Atlanta Regional Commission has approved $19.2 billion in transportation funding for Metro Atlanta over the next four years, including investments in roads, sidewalks, trails and public transit.

The commission’s board adopted its 2027-2030 Transportation Improvement Program, which includes federal, state and local funding, according to the Atlanta Regional Commission.

ARC officials said the program includes $89 million in federal funding for 43 projects selected through a competitive process across the region’s 19-county planning area.

“Projects include bicycle-pedestrian improvements, transit investments, planning studies, trails projects, maintenance, and transportation systems management and operations,” ARC officials said.

In Clayton County, $5.4 million will go toward safety improvements along Tara Boulevard. According to ARC officials, the project will fill sidewalk gaps, add accessible ramps and install street lighting. The goal is “reducing serious crashes while expanding equitable access to jobs and services.”

In Sandy Springs, $9 million will fund improvements along Roswell Road between Dunwoody Place and the Chattahoochee River.

ARC officials said plans include a new signalized intersection, a connector road, a multiuse path, sidewalk improvements and pedestrian lighting.

The commission is also awarding $8 million to MARTA for a new transit operations and maintenance facility in Clayton County.

In Atlanta, $3 million will go toward pre-engineering for The Stitch, a project designed to reconnect downtown neighborhoods divided by the Downtown Connector. According to ARC officials, the project will create “a public green space over the highway.”

The commission’s board also adopted an amendment to its long-range Metropolitan Transportation Plan, which outlines regional transportation priorities through 2050.

WSB Radio’s Miles Montgomery and Rob Archer contributed to this story.