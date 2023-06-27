Atlanta receiving $25M from federal government to ramp up Beltline construction Atlanta is expected to receive $25 million from the United States Department of Transportation (USDOT) to ramp up construction of Beltline trails on the northeast side of the city. (WSBTV.com News Staff)

The Atlanta Journal Constitution reports the funds mark the “largest federal grant in Beltline history.”

The AJC’s Riley Bunch adds that the money will go toward expanding more than two miles of trails between Armour/Ottley and Lindbergh areas. “The additions will be the first time the Beltline will connect to a MARTA station — which will be at Lindbergh Center,” Bunch writes.

In a statement to local media, Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens said, “The Northeast segment of the Beltline is a huge undertaking, but Atlanta does big and we do it well — and we do it together.”

The USDOT Rebuilding American Infrastructure with Sustainability and Equity grant includes money for “pedestrian safety upgrades like improved bridges, crosswalks, lights, security cameras and stormwater infrastructure along Segment 3 of the Beltline and surrounding connector trails,” Bunch explains.

Representatives with Atlanta Beltline, Inc. say the nonprofit is in charge of completing the 22-mile, multi-use trail loop around the city by the end of 2030. “By the end of 2024, 80% of the mainline Beltline trail loop is expected to be complete or under construction,” Bunch writes.

In addition to the USDOT grant, Bunch reports the Beltline is also working with the “largest budget in history at $153 million for the next fiscal year.”

By the end of 20230, the nonprofit also wants to create or preserve 5,6000 affordable housing units along the trail. Read more here.

