Atlanta rapper Young Dro set to host annual community Easter Egg hunt

ATLANTA — Atlanta rap legend Young Dro is set to host the annual It Still Takes a Village community Easter Egg hunt at Grove Park this weekend.

Young Dro, whose real name is Djuan Hart, is a renowned community advocate who partners with his close friend Dr. Ciara Elle through the organization It Still Takes a Village. Together, they continue a tradition that blends fun, fellowship, and hope for children across the city.

The event is scheduled for 1 p.m. at Grove Park, located at 709 Hortense Pl. NW. Activities will include face painting, sack races, games, prizes, food, and beverages.

Some Easter eggs will contain candy, while others hold special surprises, including money for families in need.

“Ciara always had this magic about her and her community. She did not play about Easter. She would block the street off on her mom’s street and they would do Easter egg hunts,” Young Dro said.

This year marks the 21st Easter Egg hunt for Dr. Elle, which inspired Young Dro to expand the event into a community celebration.

“She also instilled in me, if you’re not committed to community, what are you committing to?” he said.

The event draws hundreds of families each year.

“We combined the two and now we do it at Grove Park on the west side. The last time we were there, we had like 1,000 kids,” Young Dro said. “It keeps getting bigger. It makes me feel warm on the inside to see children coming, enjoying the fellowship with other kids, the bunnies, the dancing, the music, the food. It’s all about community and giving them hope.”

The Easter eggs go beyond candy. Some contain money to help families with rent, bills, or groceries.

“Throughout the year, I take money in my pocket, I take the pile of cash and put it in eggs and scatter it out abroad. We get the eggs the night before and fill them. Some have candy, some are golden eggs, some are money for electric bills and even rent. I want to make sure these families can walk off saying, ‘Mom, I can get something extra out the store, or this is for rent, this is for shoes,’” he said.

Age-based egg hunts ensure younger children can participate without interference from older kids, while this year’s event includes special guests such as the Harlem Globetrotters, the Atlanta Hawks, and local community supporters.

Young Dro highlighted the importance of collaboration with Dr. Ciara Elle and the community. “Ciara and I have been doing this together for years. It’s all about working together, giving back, and making sure kids feel supported and inspired,” he said.

He also praised Trhosia Ingram for helping organize the event. “She is big on community and everything that has to do with uplifting another person,” he said.

“My heart doesn’t waver from being sensitive. To see a child with hope in their eyes, and the way they show gratitude, it’s amazing,” Young Dro said.