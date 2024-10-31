Atlanta rap legend Young Thug enters plea deal in YSL RICO trial

ATLANTA — Hip-hop superstar and rapper Young Thug is expected to take a plea deal in the YSL RICO case.

The rapper, whose name is Jeffery Williams, has been in jail since 2022 for a sprawling Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations Act indictment in Fulton County.

The RICO trial against Grammy-nominated rapper, Atlanta native Young Thug, and members of the alleged gang named Young Slime Life is one of the most historic trials to take place in Fulton County over recent years.

There have been several motions for mistrials and another was made on Wednesday afternoon.

He has released several ground-breaking mixtapes, and three hit studio albums including his recent “Business is Business” music project, which was released in June of 2023.

Young Thug has collaborated with many hip-hop heavyweights, including Lil Wayne, Drake, Chris Brown, Atlanta hip-hop icon T.I. and many more.

Music icon Elton John previously said working with Young Thug was an “amazing moment” after recording the song “Always Love You” featuring Nicki Minaj and Gunna.

Young Thug has three chart-topping songs including “Havana” with Camila Cabello, “Way 2 Sexy” with Drake and Future and “Franchise” featuring Travis Scott and M.I.A.

He is known for many hits and mixtape classics, including “About the Money” with T.I., “Pass the Hookah” with Tyga, “Danny Glover” with Nicki Minaj, “Lifestyle” with Birdman, “Best Friend,” “Digits,” “I Need War,: with T.I., “Take Kare” with Lil Wayne, “Constantly Hating” with Birdman, “No Way,” “Flava,” “Imma Ride” with Rich Homie Quan and Birdman, “Parade on Cleveland,” with Drake, and more.

He signed with Gucci Mane’s 1017 Records in 2013. He has been in jail since 2022.