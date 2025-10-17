Atlanta ranks among world’s most affordable cities, new report finds

By WSB Radio News Staff

ATLANTA — Atlanta has landed in the top ten most affordable cities in the world, according to a new report from DWS Group.

The city ranked seventh on the list, joining just three other U.S. cities in the top ten. Salt Lake City claimed the number one spot, followed by Austin at number three and Dallas at number six.

The report also found that New York ranked among the least affordable cities globally.

Researchers say rents have surged across major cities in recent years, driven by inflation and high mortgage rates. Still, the DWS report notes that the U.S. continues to offer some of the most affordable rent prices compared to other parts of the world.

Bloomberg’s Gina Cervetti contributed to this story

