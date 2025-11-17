Atlanta ranks among top Thanksgiving travel destinations as 82 million Americans have travel plans

ATLANTA — With more than 82 million Americans expected to travel for Thanksgiving next week, Atlanta is once again among the country’s top holiday destinations.

AAA spokesperson Aixa Diaz says the city remains a major draw for holiday travelers. “Atlanta is a very busy city and we know it has a very busy airport, and that’s one of the top car rental destinations as well,” she said.

Florida continues to dominate the rankings, with three of its cities landing in the top spots thanks to beaches, theme parks, and access to cruises. Diaz says many travelers are choosing to drive this year, as gas prices are roughly the same as they were during last year’s holiday season.

While millions plan to leave town, plenty of others are making their way to metro Atlanta, keeping it firmly in the top 10 U.S. destinations for Thanksgiving travel.