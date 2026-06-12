Atlanta ranks among cheapest U.S. host cities for World Cup matches

ATLANTA, GEORGIA - JUNE 19: Outside view of the stadium prior to the FIFA Club World Cup 2025 group A match between Internacional CF Miami and FC Porto at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on June 19, 2025 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

ATLANTA — LendingTree has released a study analyzing the cost of attending FIFA World Cup group-stage matches in the United States and how travel to host cities could significantly vary in price for fans.

Atlanta has ranked among the cheapest host cities among the U.S. markets included in the analysis.

According to LendingTree, “attending a World Cup group-stage match in the U.S. costs an average of $2,152 per person, including a ticket, airfare, hotel stay, and other expenses.”

Researchers found New York/New Jersey is the most expensive host market, with an average group-stage trip costing $2,997 per person, while Atlanta is the most affordable at $1,642.

LendingTree officials said, “The cheapest match to attend is Cabo Verde vs. Saudi Arabia in Houston, with an estimated total cost of $1,400 per person based on the lowest-priced available ticket.”

The most expensive projected matchups include Colombia vs. Portugal in Miami at $4,031 and Brazil vs. Morocco in New York and New Jersey at $3,571.

LendingTree researchers said the cost of attending can quickly add up depending on location and travel demands.

“Including a ticket, airfare, hotel and other expenses, we found the average comes to $2,152 per person. For many households, that kind of price tag could put attending out of reach — especially for families traveling together who may need to pay several times that amount,” researchers said.

Data shows the host city can significantly impact total costs, with New York/New Jersey, Boston and Miami all averaging more than $2,500 per person, while Atlanta, Kansas City, the San Francisco Bay Area and Houston all average $1,756 or less.

LendingTree officials said matchups featuring global stars also drive higher costs.

“For example, the most expensive matches to attend in the U.S. are star-studded affairs: Watching James Rodriguez and Colombia versus Cristiano Ronaldo and Portugal in Miami will set you back an estimated $4,031 per person,” officials said. “Other high-priced matches include traditional soccer powers such as Germany, France and England, whose rosters are loaded with international stars.”

Officials added that fans looking for lower-cost options could find matches such as Cabo Verde vs. Saudi Arabia in Houston at $1,400, Algeria vs. Austria in Kansas City at $1,474, and Democratic Republic of the Congo vs. Uzbekistan in Atlanta at $1,495.

To view the full study, click here: https://www.lendingtree.com/debt-consolidation/world-cup-soccer-study/