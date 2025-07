Atlanta ranks #8 on American College of Sports Medicine list of fittest cities in the US

FILE PHOTO: Pickleball Kingdom is bringing a franchise to Austell.

ATLANTA, GA — The American College of Sports Medicine is out with it’s rankings of the nation’s fittest cities and Atlanta ranked #8 this year.

Arlington, Virginia, ranked as the nation’s fittest.

Oklahoma City lands at the bottom of the list.

This year, there were new indicators including measuring trail miles, splash pads, and tennis and pickleball courts.

Atlanta ranked high for the number of pickleball courts located around the city.