Atlanta ranked the top city in the U.S. for remote workers

ATLANTA — Atlanta continues to lead the nation as the best place for remote work, according to a new ranking from Co-Working Cafe. The city has held the top spot for three years, driven by strong demand for rentable office space and a large share of residents who work away from traditional headquarters.

Patrick McGregor, marketing manager for Co-Working Cafe, says the number of coworking locations in Atlanta has steadily grown. He notes that the city had around 100 spaces in 2023, with another 16 to 17 added since then. “We’re looking at about 119 spaces in Atlanta, which equates to just under 24 spaces per 100,000 people,” he said.

McGregor says remote and hybrid schedules have remained common since the 2020 pandemic, creating sustained demand for shared office environments. Nearly a quarter of Atlanta’s workforce continues to work remotely, a trend he says shows no signs of slowing.

Co-Working Cafe launched shortly after the COVID-19 pandemic as a platform helping people find professional, rentable workspaces, ranging from desks to meeting rooms when they cannot or prefer not to work from home or their main office.

