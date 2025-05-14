Atlanta ranked best city in the U.S. to start a career, WalletHub finds

Midtown Atlanta skyline
By WSB Radio News Staff

ATLANTA — Recent college graduates looking to launch their careers may not need to leave the metro area. According to a new study by WalletHub, Atlanta ranks as the No. 1 city in the nation to start a career.

The report highlights Atlanta’s abundance of highly-rated companies actively hiring, along with strong marks for professional opportunities and quality of life.

Three Florida cities, Orlando, Tampa, and Miami also landed in the top five, along with Austin, Texas.

The annual WalletHub analysis compares the 100 largest U.S. cities based on factors such as job availability, average starting salary, housing affordability, and workplace diversity.

