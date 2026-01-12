Atlanta ranked among most challenging U.S. cities to navigate, report finds

ATLANTA — Atlanta has ranked among the most difficult cities to navigate in the United States, according to a new report from Holafly, a travel eSIM provider.

Holafly officials ranked 150 global and U.S. cities to analyze data including walkability percentages, available modes of public transportation, average hours lost in traffic, average commute time.

Out of 69 cities, Atlanta was ranked the No. 5 hardest city to navigate in the United States.

Officials also analyzed search demand for terms like “directions in ” and “Google Maps’” to determine which city around the world is the easiest and hardest to navigate for travelers.

“The city is more walkable than most, with 3.53% of residents choosing to walk. Unfortunately, with only 4 public transit options, daily travel is time-consuming and unpredictable, with average commute times of 41 minutes,” Holafly officials said. “A crime index of 64.33 and complicated mobility make navigating the city seem dreadful; however, fast mobile download speeds of 170.61 Mbps help ease that stress by giving quick traffic updates and reliable navigation apps.”

Atlanta is also among nine southern cities ranking among the top 20 most difficult to navigate, including Houston, Jacksonville, Miami, Memphis, Nashville, San Antonio and Austin.