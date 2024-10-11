Atlanta Pride Weekend: What to know about festival, parade, why it’s in October

Atlanta Pride In Atlanta, that fight dates back to the late 1960s, when police raided a movie theater at Ansley Mall for showing a movie thought to be provocative. (WSBTV.com News Staff)

ATLANTA — The country’s largest free Pride festival returns this weekend.

Here’s what to know about the 2024 Atlanta Pride Festival and Parade.

When is the Atlanta Pride festival? Why is it in October?

Atlanta Pride began back in 1970 and draws over 300,000 people every year. This year, it’s set for Saturday, Oct. 12 and Sunday, Oct. 13.

Atlanta Pride used to be held during National Pride Month in June. But back in 2008, organizers moved it to October in order to be on the weekend prior to National Coming Out Day.

Celebrating pride: how a raid on a movie theater helped propel Atlanta’s gay rights movement

What is the Atlanta Pride Parade route?

The Atlanta Pride Parade begins Sunday at 12 p.m. The parade draws over 100,000 to the streets of midtown Atlanta.

The parade starts at the MARTA Civic Center station and continues down Peachtree Street. From there, the parade route turns right onto 10th Street and ends near the Charles Allen Gate to Piedmont Park.

There will also be several marches throughout the week: the Trans March on Oct. 12 at 1:45 p.m., the Bi+ Pan March on Oct. 12 at 3:30 p.m. and the Dyke March on Oct. 12 at 5:00 p.m.

“Jorge Estevez has used his platform to champion LGBTQ+ issues and bring visibility to the community. This Emmy-award-winning anchor uses his platform to educate and inform the public, promoting understanding and acceptance,” the Pride Committee said.

Estevez is among eight people and organizations that have been named as grand marshals for this year’s festival. The others include: