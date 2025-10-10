Atlanta Pride Weekend kicks off with events celebrating LGBTQ+ history and community

ATLANTA — Atlanta Pride Weekend begins Friday with a kickoff party at the Georgia Aquarium.

This year’s theme, “Rooted in Resistance,” pays tribute to the history of the LGBTQ+ movement and its ongoing fight for equality.

The two-day festival takes place Saturday and Sunday at Piedmont Park. The free event features live entertainment, cultural exhibits, and a marketplace.

The weekend’s main event will be the Atlanta Pride Parade, which starts off at noon Sunday near the Civic Center MARTA Station and will end at the Charles Allen Gate at Piedmont Park.