Atlanta police searching for driver accused of hitting elderly man in wheelchair

ATLANTA — Atlanta police are searching for a driver accused of striking a 69-year-old wheelchair bound man early Tuesday morning.

Officers responded to a pedestrian struck by a vehicle at the 1100 block of Lee Street just before 6 a.m.

Upon, officers located the man lying in the roadway. He was rushed to the hospital in critical condition.

The vehicle drove away before police arrived.

“Preliminary investigation indicates the victim was rolling slowly in the wheelchair Northbound in the curb of the Southbound lane of Travel. A Buick traveling Southbound on Lee St in the same lane struck the male in the wheelchair,” Atlanta police officials said.

The investigation is ongoing.