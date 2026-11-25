ATLANTA — Atlanta police are investigating a deadly shooting in the Bankhead area of northwest Atlanta after a man died at the hospital Tuesday.

Officers responded to reports of gunfire along Donald Lee Hollowell Parkway on Tuesday afternoon. When they arrived, they found a shell casing and a trail of blood, but the victim was no longer at the scene.

Police later learned the man had been taken to Grady Memorial Hospital in a private vehicle. He arrived in critical condition and later died.

Homicide detectives are working to determine what led to the shooting.

Police have not released the victim’s name or announced any arrests.