Atlanta police audit finds majority of Flock searches complied with policy and training

ATLANTA — The Atlanta Police Department has completed its review of policies, procedures and system use related to Flock license plate recognition technology, following a directive from Mayor Andre Dickens.

The audit examined 115,578 year-to-date searches and found that 99.93% were within department policy and training.

The Atlanta Police Department identified 79 searches, or 0.07%, for further investigation to determine whether any policy or training violations occurred.

Atlanta Police Chief Darin Schierbaum said license plate reader searches were connected to 62.2% of Atlanta homicides and 32.1% of motor vehicle-related arrests in 2026.

APD officials announced the department revised its License Plate Recognition policy, established a monthly audit process, provided refresher training and strengthened controls governing system access and use.

“Transparency, accountability and public trust remain central to this process,” Schierbaum said. “APD is committed to ensuring license plate recognition technology is used responsibly, appropriately and solely for legitimate law enforcement purposes. We will continue to evaluate our policies, training and safeguards and make improvements when necessary.”

The investigation into the identified searches is expected to be completed within the next 60 days. APD said it will make additional changes if needed.