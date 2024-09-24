Atlanta Opera to open arts center on the Atlanta Beltline

New opera center coming to area near Atlanta Beltline

ATLANTA — A new arts center is coming to the Atlanta Beltline.

The Atlanta Opera announced Monday that it will transform the former Bobby Jones Golf Course Clubhouse “into a home for opera and the performing arts in a community-forward, multi-disciplinary arts center,” according to a news release.

Officials said the new venue will feature a recital hall, a theatre, education spaces, rehearsal areas and more.

“This new, permanent home for The Atlanta Opera ensures the right fit for our current and future growth,” said Tomer Zvulun, the General & Artistic Director of The Atlanta Opera. “A state-of-the-art facility in this park setting will be a source of creativity for our local and visiting musicians. It is perfectly positioned to help us serve audiences and collaborators in our beautiful city and beyond.”

Once it opens, it will host the arts, including recitals, jazz, cabarets, immersive chamber operas and more.

The vacant clubhouse was initially built in the early 1900s.

The facility is expected to cost $45 million, according to the release.

Currently, the Atlanta Opera’s rehearsal space and officers are on the West End on Northside Drive. Officials said the organization has outgrown the current site.

The arts center is expected to open by 2027.



