Atlanta Opera breaks ground on $64 million campus at Bobby Jones Golf Course

New opera center coming to area near Atlanta Beltline

ATLANTA — The Atlanta Opera has officially broken ground on its new $64 million campus at the historic Bobby Jones Golf Course clubhouse.

The project will preserve the 1941 clubhouse and transform it into an arts center. The new campus will combine the historic structure with new construction.

Artistic Director Tomer Zvulun said the facade overlooking Woodward will be restored and expanded toward the south, in the direction of the Beltline.

The new facility will also include two performance spaces.

“One is a 200-seat recital hall that we call the Rosemary Hall, and east of it we’re going to have an immersive theater,” Zvulun said.

The campus will also include offices, classrooms and a recital hall.

Zvulun said the organization is working to preserve the building’s historic features.

“We are thrilled to save this beautiful Greek Revival facade that the building has and expand the southern part of it into the Beltline,” he said.

Full operas will continue to be performed at the Cobb Energy Center.

The new campus is expected to open in the fall of 2027.

WSB Radio’s Lisa Nicholas contributed to this story.