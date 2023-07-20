Atlanta opens temporary cooling center through Friday

To support residents amid an ongoing heat wave, Atlanta has reportedly opened a temporary cooling center.

The Atlanta Journal Constitution reports the center will remain opened Thursday and Friday, from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. each day. “Water will be provided at the center,” The AJC’s Wilborn P. Nobles III adds.

The cooling center is located at the Old MLK Natatorium at 90 Boulevard, NE Atlanta, GA 30312.

Summer’s grip on Atlanta is expected to peak Thursday, with WSB Meteorologist Christina Edwards forecasting a high of 96 degrees.

That would tie the hottest temperature of the year which occurred on July 1. A few areas in the city could be slightly hotter, with a heat index between 100 to 105 degrees.

If you’re heading to Truist Park Thursday afternoon for the final game of the Braves’ series with the Arizona Diamondbacks, the team said they will have coolers with water bottles spread throughout Truist Park.

Water will be available at the Left Field Gate, Chop House Gate, Right Field Gate, First Base Gate, Third Base Gate, Sandlot, Guest Services 218, Terrace Gardens, Guest Services 314, Breakroom 344, Jim Beam Lounge, Chippers Corner and Nursing Lounge.

There will also be ice water and cups at the first base and third base premium lobbies on the lower level, Wahlburgers for Plaza Access and the Delta Wing outside third base gate.

Fans are allowed to bring a sealed plastic bottle of water. One bag of food and one bottle of water per ticket will be permitted. Umbrellas are allowed as long as they don’t block other fans’ view of the game, according to the Truist Park guidelines.

First pitch is scheduled for 12:20 p.m. as the Braves look to snap a four-game losing skid.

