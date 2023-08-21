Atlanta opening temporary cooling center through Saturday

To support residents amid an ongoing heat wave, Atlanta has reportedly opened a temporary cooling center.

The Atlanta Journal Constitution reports the center will remain open for six days this week, from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m., through August 26.

“Water will be provided at the center,” The AJC’s Wilborn P. Nobles III adds.

The cooling center is located at the Selena Butler Facility, 98 William Holmes Borders Senior Drive SE, Atlanta.

On Monday, WSB Meteorologist Christina Edwards reported on the extreme heat expected to settle in throughout most of the state this week. The “feels-like temperatures” were predicted to reach up to 106 degrees in some areas.

Edwards added that the chance of rain this week is near zero.

“We have quite a bit of humidity but it’s not going to be enough to generate any of those pop-up showers and thunderstorms,” Edwards explained. “Don’t count on any rain cooling us off any time soon.”

