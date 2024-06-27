Atlanta native CeeLo Green honored by the DeKalb County Board of Commissioners on Tuesday

New Orleans Saints v Atlanta Falcons ATLANTA, GEORGIA - NOVEMBER 26: CeeLo Green stands on the field before the game between the New Orleans Saints and Atlanta Falcons at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on November 26, 2023 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images) (Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — Atlanta native CeeLo Green was honored by the DeKalb County Board of Commissioners on Tuesday.

The singer, songwriter, rapper, record producer, and actor, also known as Thomas Calloway, was honored by community leaders as a part of African American Music Appreciation Month.

CeeLo was awarded with the District 1 African American Music Appreciation Month Trailblazer Award for “his indelible mark on the entertainment industry,” according to a news release from the County.

He initially became famous for his work with Atlanta-based Goodie Mob, beginning in the early 90s and has had a successful career as a solo artist since.

He attended Benjamin E. Mays High School and Riverside Preparatory Academy.

“CeeLo has profoundly impacted the music industry with his soulful voice and unmatched showmanship, but it is his business acumen that truly sets him apart – he is a true ‘entertainment brand,’” DeKalb Commissioner Robert Patrick said. “Watching him perform in my district at the grand opening of Assembly Studios in Doraville was absolutely captivating.”

