Atlanta music icon Peabo Bryson dies after suffering a stroke

WASHINGTON, DC - NOVEMBER 21: Peabo Bryson performs onstage during the Thurgood Marshall College Fund 28th Annual Awards Gala at Washington Hilton on November 21, 2016 in Washington, DC.

ATLANTA — Grammy-winning metro Atlanta music icon Peabo Bryson has died at 75, his family announced Tuesday.

Bryson’s family said he suffered a stroke earlier this week and died surrounded by loved ones.

“While our hearts are broken, we find comfort in knowing how deeply Peabo was loved and how many lives were touched by his voice and his generous spirit,” his family said in a statement. “His legacy and music will live on for generations to come.”

Bryson was known for his smooth vocals and romantic duets that became staples in R&B, pop and film soundtracks.

He won two Grammy Awards in the 1990s for his duets with Celine Dion and Regina Belle. He is best known for “Beauty and the Beast” with Dion, “A Whole New World” with Belle and “Tonight I Celebrate My Love” with Roberta Flack.

Bryson built a decades-long career as one of the most recognizable voices in adult contemporary music.