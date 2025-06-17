Atlanta moves forward with updated tree protection rules

ATLANTA — After months of debate, the Atlanta City Council has passed an update to the city’s Tree Protection Ordinance, calling the move a compromise aimed at balancing development and preservation.

The revised ordinance includes higher fees for tree removal, increased fines for illegal removals, and additional funding for arborists. It also offers new incentives for developers building affordable housing, a key point of negotiation in the long-delayed update.

“This is probably one of the most substantial updates we’ve made to our tree protection ordinance in over 25 years,” said Councilman Jason Winston. “I want to congratulate my colleagues on taking this important step forward.”

But not everyone sees it as a win. Conservation advocates say the update doesn’t go far enough to curb the loss of Atlanta’s iconic tree canopy.

“Clear-cutting developers are killing Atlanta’s best trees,” said Chet Tisdale with the Atlanta Tree Conservation Commission. “They’re destroying Atlanta’s brand as the City in the Forest.”

While the new rules aim to balance growth and preservation, some critics say stronger protections are still needed to save Atlanta’s tree canopy.

