HENRY COUNTY, GA — Atlanta Motor Speedway announces a name change. It will now be called EchoPark Speedway.

Georgia Governor Brian Kemp was in Henry County at the announcement Tuesday morning and says this is a big win for the state.

“Today is just another feather in our cap, if you will, when you think about the great sports mecca that the state of Georgia is becoming. Obviously, this raceway is a part of that.”

Over a million people visit the speedway every year with a $250M economic impact.