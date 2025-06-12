Atlanta looks to grow trees and affordable housing under new ordinance

ATLANTA — A proposed ordinance to protect Atlanta’s tree canopy while encouraging affordable housing has advanced at City Hall.

The Atlanta City Council’s Community Development Committee approved the measure Wednesday. It would raise tree removal fees to $140 per inch and offer incentives for affordable housing projects, according to City Planning Commissioner Jahnee Prince.

“I wouldn’t want to bring you anything that didn’t work,” Prince said, noting the Dickens administration supports the proposal.

Atlanta’s tree canopy has dropped from 48% to 45%, according to a Georgia Tech study. The city’s goal is to reach 50% coverage.

Some council members objected to the timing of the vote. Councilmember Andrea Boone said, “They are wanting to see the last staff before we actually vote on that, and I think that’s actually fair.” Councilmember Michael Julian Bond added, “We say we want to get it right, but yet we’re rushing today to approve it.”

Others pushed for action. “What I’m hearing from my constituents is that they’re tired of us kicking the can down the road,” said Councilmember Jason Winston.

The ordinance now heads to the full Atlanta City Council for a final vote.

WSB’s Veronica Waters contributed to this story