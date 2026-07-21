Atlanta launches program to help customers behind on water bills

ATLANTA — The city of Atlanta is offering a new program to help customers who are behind on their water bills.

“The City of Atlanta Department of Watershed Management (DWM) has partnered with PromisePay to offer flexible payment plans for customers with past-due water bills,” Atlanta Department of Watershed Management officials said.

Through PromisePay, eligible customers can enroll in customized repayment plans ranging from two to 12 months.

The program is designed to give customers more control over their finances while helping prevent water service interruptions.

Customers with past-due balances may receive an official text message from the city informing them of available payment options.

With PromisePay, you can:

Pay your overdue balance over time

Choose payment amounts that work for your budget

Set payment dates that fit your schedule

Manage your plan online from your phone or computer

Eligible customers can learn more and enroll through the Atlanta Watershed Department’s Promise Pay website.