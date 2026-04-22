ATLANTA — Atlanta Influences Everything, a popular brand rooted in Atlanta’s culture, community, and legacy, celebrated the grand opening of its first airport storefront Wednesday at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport.

The store is located on Concourse B and features a curated selection of apparel, including T-shirts, hoodies, hats, and sweatshirts reflecting the city’s cultural influence.

Atlanta Influences Everything was founded by Tory Edwards, Bem Joiner, and Ian Ford, who have spent years building the platform around Atlanta’s undeniable impact on culture, business, and community.

Edwards said the opening represents more than just a business milestone.

“This space lets us share the spirit of Atlanta with the world, while making sure the people who call this city home see themselves in it too,” Edwards said. “At our core, AIE is what happens when culture and commerce show up for community.”

Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens joined cultural leaders and guests at the ribbon-cutting ceremony marking the opening. Officials said the deal to bring the store to the airport was developed over three years.

Atlanta Influences Everything brand opens new store inside world’s busiest airport (Atlanta Influences Everything)

Ford said opening a location in the world’s busiest airport marks a full-circle moment for the brand, which began on a shoestring budget.

The airport welcomed 106.3 million passengers in 2025, securing the top spot once again.

The brand is known for launching initiatives such as the annual 404 Day and partnering with major companies including Coca-Cola, Prudential Financial, and Atlanta United FC.

Officials said Atlanta Influences Everything has signed a 10-year agreement for its airport presence in partnership with Paradies Lagardère.

“Hopefully, we provide a gateway for many others like us that deserve an opportunity to show how and why we collectively influence everything,” Joiner said.

Celebrities from all over the world have worn Atlanta Influences Everything clothing and merchandise.

Leaders said the expansion is part of a broader effort to highlight Atlanta-based businesses and connect travelers to the city’s culture.

Ford added the move places the brand Atlanta Influences Everything on a global stage and could help create opportunities for other entrepreneurs.

Officials said the opening reflects a “Made in ATL” vision aimed at showcasing local creativity to a global audience.