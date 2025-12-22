Atlanta icon T.I. set to release comedy special, prepares for comedy shows in Alpharetta

ATLANTA — As T.I. brings jokes at his upcoming comedy shows and on his new comedy special, he proves he’s joking on stage, but he’s not playing. He remains very serious about his craft.

In a recent conversation, T.I. opened up about his passion for comedy, music, and community outreach. He is preparing for five upcoming comedy shows with the Haha Mafia at Helium Comedy Club in Alpharetta this week as well as the release of his comedy special “Cheaper Than Therapy.”

Comedy wasn’t something that was originally planned, T.I. explained. “A comedian buddy of mine threw me on stage one day at an open mic and I kept doing it. Once I got my first laugh, I just kept doing it,” he said.

Over time, he continued to use a relentless grind and focus as he has often done throughout his career, to get better at his craft and become a growing comedian.

“Oddly enough, once you wake up and do something that you already know you’re exceptionally well at and do that for so long, it follows your senses,” he said. “When you shift into something that you’re not as good at, you sharpen your senses and raise your antennas, and it generates a different level of passion. That’s what comedy is doing for me. It is giving me a different sense of awareness.”

The Grammy Award-winning rapper is also celebrating milestones in music and film. with 2006 marking the 20th anniversary of his fourth studio album, King, and his acting debut in the film ATL. Both the film and the album were released in the same week and debuted at No. 1 in March 2006. In October of 2026, the “King of the South” will also celebrate the 25th anniversary of his debut album I’m Serious.

He has also been busy working on his upcoming album Kill the King, teasing fans that it will feature fellow hip-hop icons Pharrell, Lil Wayne, Dr. Dre, fellow Atlanta rapper and community activist Young Dro, as well as Larry June so far.

When asked if there will be another ATL movie, he said, “Potentially. Dallas (Austin) and I spoke. Everybody understands the importance of it. Some of us are eager to do it because of that importance. We are still very careful because we got to make sure we do it right.”

Last month, the multi-talented rapper, actor, philanthropist, and entrepreneur returned to the mic with the season premiere of his acclaimed podcast, “expediTIously.”

Outside of entertainment, T.I. has consistently given back to the community through his nonprofit organization Harris Community Works. On Dec. 17, T.I. joined the Next Level Boys Academy in celebrating students in the program at an event at Topgolf in Atlanta.

In 2023, he opened Intrada Westside, an 143-unit affordable housing complex built on a former K-Mart site in the Bankhead neighborhood of Atlanta. T.I. partnered with former mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms, current mayor Andre Dickens, the Atlanta Housing Authority, and Invest Atlanta to create a space where natives could still afford to live in the city.

He says a portion of those units are dedicated to homeless teenagers and kids that were on the streets.

In 2024, T.I. collaborated with fellow Atlanta rapper, philanthropist, and community leader Killer Mike to reopen Bankhead Seafood located off Donald Lee Hollowell Parkway in Bankhead in November of 2024. He also owns the world-renown Trap Music Museum.

T.I. also shared personal reflections on family and life as a grandfather.

“It really offers levels of perspective and appreciation of life growth and gives a different air of humility. I’m just thankful to be able to live to see another generation of my lineage have an opportunity to grow and succeed,” he said.

When asked to use one word to describe his wife, singer and songwriter Tiny Harris, he said, “genuine.” The power couple has been married for 25 years.

Through comedy, music, and community projects, the multi-platinum rapper continues to expand his creative legacy while inspiring others to pursue their gifts.

“Whatever it is that you’re doing, there is another gift within you. Don’t be afraid to use it just because other people don’t see the vision that you have for yourself. Some people see the fog, you can see the destination. Just keep pushing until you are satisfied with whatever it is that you have presented to the world,” T.I. concluded.

Fans can enjoy T.I. and the Haha Mafia, a talented and dynamic group of comedians and creatives including Kelly K Dubb, Erica Duchess, Ronnie Jordan, Tyler Chronicles, Navv Greene, and Jayski during the upcoming comedy shows at Helium Comedy Club in Alpharetta.

There are five upcoming shows including Friday, Dec. 26, at 7 p.m. and 9:15 p.m., Saturday, Dec. 27, at 7 p.m. and 9 p.m., and Sunday, Dec. 28, at 7 p.m. Fans can also pre-order the comedy special at tipaintfunny.com.